Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.45.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

