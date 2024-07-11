Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.
