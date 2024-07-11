DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.