Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 206.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.