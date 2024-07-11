Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,875 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOUG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 159.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 961,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 964,280 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 20.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 462,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 257,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,167,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,228.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Mark Zeitchick purchased 58,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,167,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,228.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 231,246 shares of company stock worth $253,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $118.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

