Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after purchasing an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 164,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

