DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider Purchases £34,800 in Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) insider James A. T. Dow purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($44,575.38).

DSW Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

DSW opened at GBX 61 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 74 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £13.38 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

