Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 192.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,507,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 38,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.