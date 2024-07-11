Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 102,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,699,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DYN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
See Also
