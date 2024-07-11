East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 4.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.
