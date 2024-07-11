Eduardo Vivas Sells 118,839 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $7,334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 217,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

