EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of EHang worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EHang by 79.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in EHang by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Stock Up 1.3 %

EHang stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $965.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

EHang Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

