Ekso Bionics (EKSO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ: EKSO):

Get Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc alerts:

7/6/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.