Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.30. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 9.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

