Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELV. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $534.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

