Elys BMG Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Get Elys BMG Group alerts:

Elys BMG Group Stock Performance

Elys BMG Group stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Elys BMG Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.71.

About Elys BMG Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.