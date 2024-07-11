Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 3.4%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 13,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 105,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerald by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Emerald by 21.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.