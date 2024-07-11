Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

