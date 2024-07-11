enCore Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (CVE:EU)

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for enCore Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

enCore Energy Trading Up 6.8 %

EU stock opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$6.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.