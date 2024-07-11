Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NYSE EDR opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,414 shares of company stock worth $1,290,955. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after purchasing an additional 454,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after buying an additional 226,724 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

