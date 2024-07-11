Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Survey

Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL – Get Free Report) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endurance Exploration Group and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Exploration Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 3 5 0 2.63

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.88%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Endurance Exploration Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Exploration Group N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 1.62% -0.61% -0.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Endurance Exploration Group and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.5% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Exploration Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endurance Exploration Group and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Exploration Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MP Materials $206.43 million 11.48 $24.31 million ($0.15) -95.60

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Exploration Group.

Volatility and Risk

Endurance Exploration Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Endurance Exploration Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance Exploration Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

