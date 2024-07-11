EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

