Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $995,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 104.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.