Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

