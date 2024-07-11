Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06).

Ur-Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity

TSE URE opened at C$1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 11.83.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$139,005.46. In other news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$139,005.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $382,708. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.