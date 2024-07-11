ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 1,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

