Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $101.95 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

