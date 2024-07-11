Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.39 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $381.95 billion and approximately $15.39 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,177.42 or 0.05427975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Ethereum alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,171 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.