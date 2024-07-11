Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Euroseas Stock Up 3.9 %

ESEA stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Euroseas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Articles

