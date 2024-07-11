Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
ESEA stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
