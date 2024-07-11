EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.04). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.04), with a volume of 13,219 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.
EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.
