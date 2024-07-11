Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $269,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 821,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $437.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

