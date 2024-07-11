Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 7,300 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $408,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $392,156.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

