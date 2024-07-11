F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.40

Shares of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.20). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.20), with a volume of 383,228 shares traded.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Stock Down 2.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.40.
About F&C UK Real Estate Investments
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
