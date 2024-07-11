Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

