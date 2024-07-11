First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

