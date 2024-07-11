First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.94

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.94 and traded as high as $38.09. First Financial shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 44,111 shares changing hands.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial

First Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $449.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). First Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6,849.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.