First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 19,268 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of DDD opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

