First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 5,888 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Sirius XM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

