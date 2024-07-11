Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.46

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.46 and traded as low as $31.50. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 34,046 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

