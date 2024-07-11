Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after buying an additional 125,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

