Forestar Group (FOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Forestar Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOR opened at $31.07 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

