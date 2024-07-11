Forestar Group (FOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Forestar Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Shares of FOR opened at $31.07 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
