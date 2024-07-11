Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FTV opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 815.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 25.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.