Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.00

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.00 and traded as low as $36.00. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

