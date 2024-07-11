FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $970.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

