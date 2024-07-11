FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2028 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.4 %

CP opened at C$110.60 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a market cap of C$103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. In related news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,305,989 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.