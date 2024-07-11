FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DAL)

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAL. TD Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

DAL opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,048,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

