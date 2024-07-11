FY2024 Earnings Estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts (TSE:NXE)

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

TSE:NXE opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.17.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

