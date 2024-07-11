FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By William Blair

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

NYSE:TREX opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

