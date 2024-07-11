Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Gatos Silver traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 93436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several other research firms have also commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $935.33 million, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

