Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 16th

Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 16th. Gauzy had issued 4,411,765 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Gauzy’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAUZ. B. Riley began coverage on Gauzy in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GAUZ opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Gauzy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

